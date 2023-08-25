The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos is an estimated 44,000 hectares in size. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos is an estimated 44,000 hectares in size. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Cathedral Lake Lodge confirmed safe as crews continue to battle wildfire southwest of Keremeos

The blaze remains at 44,000 hectares

While fire activity remains low, the Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos remains the same Friday morning.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, BC Wildfire Services confirmed the Cathedral Lake Lodge is not fire effected and ground truthing is still to occur.

During the day, work was also done with Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) to assess the Ashnola Forest Service Road for slope stability.

IMT and the Cattleman’s Association is being liaisoned in and around Crater Mountain regarding stock welfare

Fire crews continue to battle the 44,000 hectare blaze along with heavy machinery and structure protection personnel.

Both Canada and the United States are working together on this fire as it crossed the border into Washington State almost a week ago.

There are currently 13 properties within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on evacuation order and an additional 195 properties on evacuation alert.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: Lots of Lake Country residents heading home as Clarke Creek wildfire is held

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKeremeosOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Reinforcements to arrive, Highway 1 to re-open as Shuswap wildfire continues to rage
Next story
Osoyoos residents heading home as wildfire northeast of Keremeos improves

Just Posted

Zachary Canuel, a self-taught Indigenous borosilicate glass artist from northwest B.C., meticulously shapes his creation, imbuing it with the essence of the Skeena River and surrounding wildlife. His work is featured in the 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show. (Contributed photo)
A closer look at 2023 Skeena Salmon Arts Show featured artist Zachary Canuel

Coast Mountain College nursing student Brylee Dos Santos with a patient simulation manikin providing the opportunity for hands-on training. (Coast Mountain College photo)
Coast Mountain College offers $1,500 bursary to address nursing shortage

A close-up of vibrant sockeye salmon swimming in clear waters. (Oregon State University, via Wikimedia Commons)
Sockeye salmon daily limit reduced in select Skeena River areas until mid-September

Persistent flames leapt out of the rubble of what was once Prince George's most popular Greek restaurant, after the long abandoned building exploded at about 7 a.m. Aug. 22. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Morning blast destroys abandoned Prince George restaurant