Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

The BC SPCA is looking for any information that could lead to the culprit behind a disturbing case involving a cat outside of Dawson Creek.

On Wednesday, the SPCA said a one-year-old muted tortoiseshell cat named Rosie was found stuffed inside a box at the bottom of a Dumpster in southeast Pouce Coupe Monday night – just hours after her owner had reported her missing.

Still alive, Rosie was found with her legs forced behind her neck and restrained with zip ties.

“A man was collecting bottles from the Dumpster, located outside the Hillcrest Motel, at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, when he heard a soft meowing coming from underneath the piles of garbage,” said Wendy Davies, manager at the South Peace SPCA branch.

The man freed the cat and cared for her overnight before taking her to the SPCA the next day.

“We immediately took the cat to the vet and thankfully she has no lasting injuries or medical concerns,” Davies said.

“If that gentleman hadn’t found her when he did, though, there’s no doubt she would have suffocated. It is heartbreaking to think how much she was suffering and how terrified she must have been.”

The SPCA said the owner was located using the information stored on a microchip on the cat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA’s animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

