Cat found abandoned in 7-Eleven dumpster makes full recovery after anonymous donation

The North West Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid February

January wasn’t a great month for Latte the kitten.

In mid-January, the Northwest Animal Shelter (NWAS) in Smithers received a call the cat had been found inside of the dumpster next to the 7-Eleven.

According to NWAS adoption co-ordinator Nicole Murray injuries to the cat’s neck and head suggested she was likely thrown into the dumpster. “She had at the very least been locked inside,” said Murray.

The RCMP were called in and brought the cat to Babine Animal Hospital where they could examine her closer. She needed a few X-rays and had some initial stiffness in her neck, however when word spread about what had happened Murray said it didn’t take long until someone stepped up.

“An anonymous donor must have seen the original found post and they went in to Babine and they covered the cost that she had incurred up to that point,” said Murray. The individual also threw in a little bit extra which will go towards a de-worming treatment and spay for Latte early this month.

She said the NWAS was extremely grateful for the donation and the response they received to the post surrounding the cat.

She added the NWAS will be keeping Latte in their care until around mid-February to give her time to recover from the procedure and to find out a little more about her personality.

But while she’s definitely used up one of her nine lives, one thing is for sure: this cat’s still got a latte love left to give.



