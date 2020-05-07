(File photo)

Cariboo-Prince George MP endorses petition to repeal Trudeau’s gun ban

The ban includes guns that have been used in past Canadian shootings.

An online petition by a Prince George resident to get the Liberal Government to repeal the assault-style gun ban, has garnered the support of Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty.

The petition was started by Steve Hamilton on May 5, 2020 and has received over 21,000 signatures to-date.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced May 1, the government was banning 1.500 types of assault-style rifles, including the type used in the 1989 mass shooting in Montreal.

The ban includes guns that have been used in past Canadian shootings including the Ruger Mini-14, which was used in the Ecole Polytechnique massacre in Montreal in 1989, the M14 semi-automatic which was used in the 2014 Moncton shooting, the Beretta CX4 Storm used in the Dawson College shooting and the CSA-VZ-58 which the gunman attempted to use in the Quebec Mosque shooting.

On May 1, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said there will be a two-year amnesty period for gun owners to give them time to comply with the ban.

READ MORE: Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

Meanwhile, Solomon Friedman, Ottawa-based lawyer announced May 6 that he is filing an action in the Federal Court to invalidate the assault-style rifles ban.

Canada’s National Firearm Association said Thursday (May 7) that the NFA will be joining this case alongside Friedman as an intervenor and will actively support his efforts.

“Solomon Friedman is an excellent lawyer and acknowledged expert in firearms law. He literally wrote the book on the subject. He has argued firearms cases at all levels of court in this country, including the Supreme Court of Canada,” NFA stated in the May 7 news release.

The Omineca Express has reached out to MP Todd Doherty and MLA John Rustad for comments.

More to come.

With files from Ashley Wadhwani.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
