Services are expected to be back to normal Monday after cold weather forced the closure of renal, emergency and main entrances at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Hospital back to normal after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital are returning to normal after last week’s cold weather wreaked havoc on the building.

Last Saturday, the emergency, main and renal services entrances were shut down after three separate incidents.

A water pipe burst and flooded the renal entrance on Friday evening, while another burst pipe impacted the emergency entrance, and freezing temperatures caused problems with the hospital’s main entrance.

Due to further water leakage throughout the hospital, the water was turned off on Friday and a boil-water advisory was put in place.

Sunday afternoon, Interior Health said running water was fully restored to the hospital, but the boil-water advisory remains in place until further tests could be completed.

The main entrance re-opened on Sunday, but the other two areas remained closed. Services unavailable included dialysis and lab outpatient service.

Interior Health said all services in the hospital will be operational on Monday.

A spokesperson said officials would like to thank staff and contractors for their work over the last few days to keep operations running and get services back online.

