Cargo truck carrying Kitimat newspapers flips on highway

No injuries in single-vehicle crash Saturday, Sentinel papers likely destroyed: transport company

A cargo truck carrying Northern Sentinel papers flipped on the highway outside Kitimat at 8:17 a.m. Saturday morning.

There were no injuries to the driver in the single-vehicle accident. The truck lost control going 55 km/h during the bad weather.

The truck was carrying the Dec. 29 edition of the Sentinel and copies may not arrive on time for the Thursday distribution date.

There was no impact to traffic flow as the truck slid fully off the road down an embankment.

“We’re very lucky that the driver did not get hurt,” said Mike Euverman, a spokesperson for Bandstra Transportation.

The truck is being towed, and the cargo will be unloaded today (Dec 28). According to Bandstra, there were liquids on the truck, so it’s likely that this week’s edition of the Sentinel was destroyed.

The Sentinel will keep its readers updated if the delivery is delayed.

