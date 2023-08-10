Canfor delays decision to replace sawmill in Houston

Canfor has delayed a final decision on whether it will build a new sawmill in Houston or not.

In a brief paragraph as part of its second quarter of 2023 results released July 27, the company said planning and technical work for a new mill has been completed but that access to a fibre supply remains unknown.

“Work to assess the availability of an adequate supply of economic fibre to support an investment of this size and scope is continuing,” the release indicated.

“This work includes discussions with the Government of BC to seek assurances on the long-term fibre supply outlook for the region. Management hopes to conclude these discussions within the coming weeks.”

The announcement continues a period of uncertainty which began the end of January when the company announced it was closing its current sawmill in the spring.

The company cited high operating costs and an uncertain fibre supply as reasons.

More than 300 direct employees were affected by the announcement and scores have already left for jobs elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the District of Houston says it is disappointed Canfor has delayed a decision.

“While our hopes were high for positive news today, we recognize the intricate complexities associated with significant investments and the diligent process that Canfor must undertake to ensure a successful outcome,” it said in a statement.

“We will continue to engage with both government and industry partners, advocating for the unique potential our town offers as a desirable investment destination,” the statement continued.

The District added that the mayor and council would provide support and assistance to Canfor and the province in discussions about the region’s fibre supply.

“We have expressed the imperativeness of finding solutions for our community and many others. We have been active in conversations with both parties,” it emphasized.

“Recognizing the challenges posed by this situation, we understand the uncertainties faced by workers, families, and businesses, and extend our empathy and understanding to all those affected,” the District continued.

Also disappointed was the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce in calling upon the company and the provincial government to redouble efforts to reach a fibre supply agreement.

“The longer the decision is delayed, the more profound the impact on our community’s economy and overall well-being. We eagerly await a decision that will enable us to move forward together,” the chamber said.

John Rustad, the leader of the Conservative Party of B.C. and the Member of the Legislative Assembly for Nechako Lakes, said Canfor is facing a list of uncertainties creating negatives in reaching a decision to build a new mill or not.

“British Columbia is by far the highest cost producer in North America. On the milling side, we’re actually more competitive than the mills in the States. But on the lumber, on the log supply, we are by far the most expensive,” he said.

Government policies around stumpage, deferring decisions on old-growth protection and transferring forest lands to First Nations all create unknowns making forest companies reluctant to spend money on new mills, Rustad said.

“Government needs to be able to come to the table in a positive way to support the forest sector. Clearly, they don’t really support the forest sector,” he said. “They’re only concerned about the vote from the environmental groups on Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland.”

As for Canfor, Rustad said he would not be surprised if Canfor was using the promise of a new mill in Houston as a bargaining chip.

“If I was Canfor, I’d be trying to leverage government to try to get some concessions to try to create a better working environment so that I can operate in British Columbia. Of course I would. Whether that’s right or wrong, the bottom line is government is not to stepping up to the plate to support the community, the workers, the forest sector,” he said.