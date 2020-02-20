Candace Selina Williams, formerly of New Hazelton, missing

RCMP say 35-year-old is known to hitchhike to and from New Hazelton and other B.C. towns and cities

RCMP PRESS RELEASE FEB. 20, 2020:

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not been seen since Saturday February 15th, 2020.

On Monday February 17th, 2020, the Prince George RCMP received a report of a missing person, 35 year old Candace Selina Williams of Prince George.

Candace is originally from the New Hazelton area and has been known to hitchhike to and from New Hazleton, Terrace, Kelowna, Vancouver and Surrey, BC. Candace may also be using the alias Steffanie Wright.

Family and friends have not heard from Candace and are concerned for her safety.

Candace is described as:

· First Nations female

· 163 cm (5’4”)

· 54 kg (120 lbs)

· Brown eyes

· Short black hair, but may be wearing a purple wig

· Mole above her lip on the left side and has several tattoos including “Dad” on her left hand

She was last seen wearing a purple coat and blue jeans.

If you have any information about Candace Selina Williams or where she might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.