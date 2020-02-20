Candace Selina Williams, formerly of New Hazelton, missing

RCMP say 35-year-old is known to hitchhike to and from New Hazelton and other B.C. towns and cities

RCMP PRESS RELEASE FEB. 20, 2020:

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not been seen since Saturday February 15th, 2020.

On Monday February 17th, 2020, the Prince George RCMP received a report of a missing person, 35 year old Candace Selina Williams of Prince George.

Candace is originally from the New Hazelton area and has been known to hitchhike to and from New Hazleton, Terrace, Kelowna, Vancouver and Surrey, BC. Candace may also be using the alias Steffanie Wright.

Family and friends have not heard from Candace and are concerned for her safety.

Candace is described as:

· First Nations female

· 163 cm (5’4”)

· 54 kg (120 lbs)

· Brown eyes

· Short black hair, but may be wearing a purple wig

· Mole above her lip on the left side and has several tattoos including “Dad” on her left hand

She was last seen wearing a purple coat and blue jeans.

If you have any information about Candace Selina Williams or where she might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
‘Kids saw this as their legacy’: SSS students speak against decision to remove painted ceiling tiles
Next story
COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters speak up

“Protesters get one side of the story and they stand up with their fists in the air.”

Federal minister pledges to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs in Smithers over natural gas pipeline

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they are visiting Mohawk territory

Lake Kathlyn school sold to Wet’suwet’en for new seat of government

The 11.64-acre property was listed in mid-January for an asking price of $1.1 million.

‘Kids saw this as their legacy’: SSS students speak against decision to remove painted ceiling tiles

As of Feb. 20 an online petition against the decision is currently at just under 1,250 signatures

Bachrach rejects calls for police action against demonstrators

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP says only way out of crisis is “true nation-to-nation” talks

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Pipeline talks got B.C. railway open, can work again: Horgan

Premier says protest excesses damage Wet’suwet’en case

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Burger King breaks the mould with new advertising campaign

The company is known for irreverent ad campaigns

Maggie and Tim: B.C. residential school survivor turns to faith, forgiveness in mourning son

A young man’s tragic death and his mother’s survival through hardship

Most Read