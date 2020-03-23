Cancer fundraiser cancelled, silent auction postponed

The Daffodil Dash is off for 2020, date for online-only silent auction to be announced

Smithers’ annual Daffodil Dash has been cancelled and its silent auction will be postponed and when rescheduled, be online-only.

In a press release this morning, the committee said it was the right thing to do.

“Though we personally regret the cancellation and postponement there is no doubt in our minds that we are responding appropriately and professionally to the situation,” it said.

LOOKING BACK: Results and photo gallery from last year’s Daffodil Dash

“An abundance of caution and careful adherence to BC Health Authority guidelines are required in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Whatever transpires over the coming days and weeks we know that it remains a distinct pleasure working with all of our sponsors, donators and avid participants.”

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) estimates it could lose as much as $20 million for cancer research and patient support as events across the country are being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s Daffodil Dash in Smithers raised nearly $45,000.

Donations can still be made at www.cancer.ca/daffodildash/Smithers.

THE LATEST: American traveller tests positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Terrace


