Cops for Cancer Tour De North Houston community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan prepare to start their 800km cycling journey from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake Sept. 14. (Photo courtesy Canadian Cancer Society)

Cops for Cancer Tour De North Houston community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan prepare to start their 800km cycling journey from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake Sept. 14. (Photo courtesy Canadian Cancer Society)

Cancer awareness, fundraising goal of local cyclists

Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan began epic journey Sept. 14

The 2022 edition of Cops for Cancer Tour de North with Houston community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan being part of a 15-member cycling team left Dawson Creek the morning of Sept. 14.

Their first overnight stop was Fort St. John, the first leg of a journey that was scheduled to end Sept. 20 in Williams Lake.

But the continuing wildfire situation around Hudson’s Hope, one of the destinations on the second day, forced a slight detour and change of route, avoiding Hudson’s Hope altogether.

The team took a bus back to Dawson Creek and from there proceeded to Chetwynd, the regularly-scheduled Day Two overnight stop.

Months of training on the part of riders went into preparation for the 800 kilometre distance of this year’s Tour de North.

As of the first day, Sept. 14, local riders, known as the Bulkley Valley All-Stars, were the top fundraisers at $23,852.66 toward the goal by the All-Stars of $30,000, followed by the North Peace Blue Flames of northeastern B.C. at $21,680.35.

The first day group tally was $108,219.93 or 72 per cent of the Tour De North goal of $150,000.

Monies raised go towards childhood cancer research and support, including Camp Goodtimes for children and their families.

Locally, contributions are still welcome by going to the Tour de North 2022 section of support.cancer.ca and a raffle of camping and outdoor equipment continues at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union until Sept. 30.

Tour de North 2022’s main organizer is Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwal, a recreational cyclist himself who had intended to be part of the riding group until he suffered a training accident injury.

Previous story
VIDEO: The new officer in charge of the RCMP in B.C. is formally sworn in
Next story
In their own words: Sam Raven

Just Posted

Taylor Bachrach, MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, spoke at the Charles Hays Secondary School graduation ceremony on June 10, 2022 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Taylor Bachrach’s Facebook page)
High school students discuss pros and cons of lowering voting age to 16

Curtain raiser of Nisga’a playwright Larry Guno’s Bunk # 7 at REM Lee Theatre in Nov 2021. The play is set to tour northern B.C. next month. (Supplied photo)
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.

Cops for Cancer Tour De North Houston community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan prepare to start their 800km cycling journey from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake Sept. 14. (Photo courtesy Canadian Cancer Society)
Cancer awareness, fundraising goal of local cyclists

Sunflower season. Mark Fisher sells his farm goods at the Smithers Farmers Market on earlier this month. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Back to the land: Mark Fisher takes a break from local government