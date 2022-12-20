Cancellations at YVR airport, BC Ferries as heavy snow and extreme cold blankets B.C.

A B.C.-wide storm has offered up a snowy holiday – but wreaking havoc on travel in the meantime

A man clears snow from on a vehicle as snow falls in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Temperature are dropping to dangerously cold extremes in some regions of British Columbia as snowfall send tires spinning in parts of Metro Vancouver. Environment Canada says wind chill values are dropping near -40 C or colder in the Chilcotin, Cariboo, Prince George and other central B.C. communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

As snow, extreme cold and high winds wreak havoc on B.C., major roadways, as well as transportation around and out of the province are being greatly impacted.

Heavy snow blanketed much of that region overnight, covering parts of southern Vancouver Island under about 25 centimetres and Metro Vancouver is coping with as much as 15 centimetres. More snow is set to fall before easing later in the day.

As of Tuesday morning (Dec. 20), all incoming flights into Vancouver International Airport were cancelled. A number of flights leaving YVR have seen major delays or cancellations.

Ferry sailings have also been cancelled due to the blizzard-like and freezing conditions.

We know this is a challenging experience for those onboard aircraft at YVR or who are waiting for luggage. We apologize for this inconvenience and thank everyone for their patience. — YVR (@yvrairport) December 20, 2022

In a statement Monday night, the province said that maintenance contractors are “out in full force and are ready to manage any accumulations of snow.”

Contractors are increasing the use of sand to provide better traction, as well.

“It is important for drivers to keep their distance as sand is applied and to not pass winter maintenance equipment,” the province said.

“Drivers who must travel should maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.”

Compact snow with slippery sections across the #LowerMainland. Do not travel unless your vehicle is equipped with winter tires, working head & taillights, wipers, and snow has been cleared off your vehicle. For #BCHwy conditions see https://t.co/MNovn5LekK #shiftintowinter #BC pic.twitter.com/KTK9MJcRCP — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Interior B.C. is seeing a deep freeze. This includes a low of -46.8 C west of Williams Lane, while the Quesnel area broke a record set 78 years ago when it reached a low of -37.5 C.

The province is under varying snow storm warnings, with the exception of the south Thompson, Shuswap and Slocan Lake areas.

All highways in the province are being impacted by heavy snow.

