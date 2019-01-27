A policeman stands watch outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Canadian man, 61, arrested in China on fraud charges: local media

Reports say a 61-year-old Canadian is accused of trying to defraud an unnamed entertainment company

A Canadian man has reportedly been detained in China on allegations of fraud.

The South China Morning Post, citing local media, says the 61-year-old Canadian is accused of trying to defraud an unnamed entertainment company out of C$375 million.

The newspaper says the man, whose full name is not given, allegedly tried to use fake papers to transfer the money from the company’s account to an account in Hong Kong.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the latest arrest comes in the midst of testy diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, have been detained in China since December for allegedly endangering national security.

Their arrests came shortly after Canadian authorities in Vancouver arrested Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive with Chinese firm Huawei Technologies, who is wanted by the U.S. on fraud charges.

On Saturday, it was announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had fired John McCallum as Canada’s ambassador to China after he twice weighed in on the high-stakes extradition case.

Another Canadian, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, received a death sentence for a previous drug-smuggling conviction, a harsher penalty than the 15 years of imprisonment he’d already been given.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Kootenay boy, 10, brave in the face of cancer
Next story
Finland hits Europe’s winter record low temperature at -38.7 C

Just Posted

Unist’ot’en demand work stoppage of Coastal GasLink pipeline project

Wet’suwet’en house claims company is violating the law and injunction agreement

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

2019 120 Races

PHOTOS form annual event where little kids can race their sleds around Heritage Park in Smithers.

RCMP on man-hunt for two armed suspects in northwest B.C.

Terrace RCMP and Forensic Identification Unit is investigating after truck was stolen at gunpoint

Graduation rates drop in Coast Mountains School District

Lower student cohorts, increase in Evergreen certificates pointed as possible causes

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Most Read