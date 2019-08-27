(PIXNIO)

Canadian kids are eating healthier in school these days, B.C. study suggests

UBC study found that food insecurity is a bigger issue now than 11 years ago

Although childhood obesity is on the rise, the food kids are eating in school has gotten healthier, according to a new B.C. study.

A University of B.C. study looked at the diets of Canadian children in 2004 and again in 2015 and noted a 13 per cent improvement in the quality of food they ate while at school.

Researchers evaluated the foods eaten between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. using the Canadian Healthy Eating Index.

They found that children were eating more fruits and vegetables and getting less of their calories from sugar-sweetened drinks and salty packaged snacks. However, the study found the average school-time diet still needed “substantial improvement” as of 2015.

The study found food insecurity seemed to have a bigger impact on kids’ diets in 2015. Researchers found that in 2015, children in food-insecure homes had a slightly lower diet quality score compared to those with secure access to food.

Researchers said Canada is the only G7 country without a national school program, although there is a petition to bring in a national cost-shared universal healthy school food program.

“Interventions which help ensure that all Canadians can afford nutritious meals for their children have potential of helping Canadian children move closer towards national dietary recommendations,” said Claire Tugault-Lafleur, a postdoctoral research fellow in the faculty of land and food systems and lead author of the study published today in Public Health Nutrition.

In both 2004 and 2015 the study found that younger kids had healthier school-time diets than older ones, and that green and orange vegetables, whole fruit, whole grains, and milk and alternatives were the most lacking from all of their diets.

ALSO READ: ‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada

Just Posted

Australian gold mining giant acquires Red Chris mine

Newcrest now owns 70 per cent of the mine south of Iskut and operatorship

CityWest mistakenly overcharging customers on PST since 2013

Prince Rupert’s telecommunications company sent out notices to residents informing them of the error

Council approves $317,000 in property tax exemptions

Although council stayed the course this year, mayor says there is an appetite for public discussion

Bear orphanage dealing with high number of cubs

Northern Lights Wildlife Society needs fruit and vegetables for orphans

Northwest Wave Riders return from Victoria Dragon Boat Festival

This was the first time in 25 years that northern B.C. teams competed

Provincial pot: Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization

Reporter Nick Laba delves into cannabis agriculture in B.C. in a special three-part series

Bella Coola woman stays in tent waiting to deliver baby in Williams Lake

Costs for maternity patients to travel and stay outside the valley are not covered

B.C. father accused of killing daughters says he didn’t lie about loan shark

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs

Brother of Vancouver Island man found dead in car weeks after being reported missing, says police efforts were misplaced

Car may have remained undiscovered for weeks in dense natural brush

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Eight-week-old puppy in B.C. gets head stuck in fence

Vet calls it a ‘freak accident’ no one could have seen coming

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Most Read