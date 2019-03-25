(File photo)

Canadian couple found dead in South Florida mobile home park

No arrests have been made at this time

Neighbours who checked on a Canadian couple they had not seen in a few days found them dead inside their home in a South Florida mobile home park.

The Sun Sentinel and WPLG report 80-year-old Marc Gagne and his 78-year-old wife Rita Gagne were found dead Friday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s detectives have released few details. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported the Gagnes were from Saint-Come-Liniere, about an hour and a half outside of Quebec City.

Neighbors in the Golf View Estates say the Gagnes split their time between the Pompano Beach area and Canada.

An investigation continues. No arrests have been made.

The Associated Press

