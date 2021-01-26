Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG

The search is centered around the waters northeast of Port Angeles

Canadian rescue crews along with their American counterparts are currently searching the waters between Victoria and Washington State for a downed plane with one man on board.

A CC-115 Buffalo airplane along with a Canadian Coast Guard vessel are searching the water following a mayday call from a Cessna 170 airplane over the Strait of Juan de Fuca shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

#UPDATE #USCG and #Canadian rescue crews continue to search the waters northeast of Port Angeles for a downed #Cessna 170 (similar to the one pictured). One male was reported to be aboard the aircraft. The flight originated from Ketchikan, AK. pic.twitter.com/RnRPpZORXh — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) January 27, 2021

According to a report posted to the United States Coast Guard social media account, the search is centered around the waters northeast of Port Angeles. They noted the flight originated from Ketchikan, AK.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as soon as it becomes available.



