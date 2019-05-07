Canada will bear cost of repatriating trash-filled containers from Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his cabinet spoke about the matter Monday evening

Canada has agreed to pay the full cost of bringing 69 garbage-laden shipping containers back across the Pacific Ocean to Vancouver — but it remains unclear just how much that will be.

A spokesman for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says the president and his cabinet spoke about the matter Monday evening.

A Global Affairs Canada official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public, says Canada has agreed to foot the bill.

However, the department won’t speculate on how much repatriating the trash will cost, saying only that Environment and Climate Change Canada is working to hire a firm to return the containers to Canada.

READ MORE: Filipino President Duterte gives Canada one week to take trash back

Last month, Duterte gave Canada until May 15 to get the containers out of the port near Manila where they have been rotting for nearly six years.

The containers arrived in the Philippines labelled as plastics for recycling, but were found to mostly contain trash, triggering a lengthy back-and-forth between the two governments over which of them should deal with the problem.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island
Next story
Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

Just Posted

Smithers resident’s challenge to Coastal GasLink heard by NEB

Lawyers submitted oral arguments on jurisdiction to the board in Calgary last week

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be sentenced at a later date, tentatively set for Sept. 23

Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO among three dead killed plane crash near Smithers

A helipcopter from Smithers was first on the scene yesterday

Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Rising temperatures have resulted in a ban on some types of open burning

Greg Brown says he’s ready to fight for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

When you live in the seventh-largest political riding in Canada, you have to be used to long drives.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

New Westminster votes to remove statue of ‘Hanging Judge’ Matthew Begbie

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Exclusive: Family remembers B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Most Read