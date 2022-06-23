Jessie Wyant Millwater is wanted by the Prince Rupert RCMP on a Canada-wide warrant. He is known to frequent Prince Rupert, Port Edward, and Terrace. (Photo: Supplied)

Canada-wide warrant issued for man going between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Wanted: Jessie Wyant Millwater

A man who has been wanted before is wanted again by the RCMP. This time it’s on a Canada-wide warrant.

Prince Rupert RCMP is searching for Jessie Wyant Millwater, 24 years old, who escaped a correctional facility in Abbotsford earlier this year.

Millwater has been seen spending time in Prince Rupert, Port Edward and Terrace, Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert RCMP detachment stated in a press release on June 23.

The RCMP previously were searching for Millwater in Feb. 2020 after he was wanted in connection with an armed home invasion on Eighth Ave. in Prince Rupert.

Jessie Millwater is described as Caucasian, 6’3 (191 cm); 176 lbs (80 kg); brown hair and; brown eyes

If you see Jessie Millwater do not approach as he may be armed and is considered dangerous. Please dial 9-1-1 immediately and report his whereabouts, Hemrich said.

Tips on Millwater location can be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers 1-888-222-TIPS (2477).

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating Jessie Wyant Millwater.
