Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canada Post warned customers Wednesday morning that rolling strikes are leading to larger delays across the country.

Union workers in 52 communities across the country have walked off the job since strikes began on Oct. 22.

On Wednesday, workers in Courtenay, Campbell River, Nanaimo and Port Alberni took to the picket lines, joining their colleagues in Ontario and Quebec.

The company said rotating strikes that shut down major processing centres, like those in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, have made it difficult to keep up operations.

“At this point there is a backlog of over 150 trailers in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal of items waiting to be unloaded and processed, with more arriving every day,” the company said in a statement.

Combined, those centres process a million parcels and package a day.

The company said that a federally-appointed mediator is continuing to aid with negotiations.

Elections BC has said that it does not expect the strikes to negatively impact the mail-in electoral reform referendum, and BC Cannabis Stores are not foreseeing any delays in shipping out product.

Postal workers strike at the Canada Post depot in Glanford on the first day of rotating strikes across Canada. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)