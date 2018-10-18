Canada not sending anyone to Saudi business summit

Sources insist Ottawa never intended to dispatch a delegation this time around

Canada will not be sending anyone to a major investment conference in Saudi Arabia next week at a time when Riyadh is the target of global outrage – but sources insist Ottawa never intended to dispatch a delegation this time around.

A senior government source says cabinet ministers, federal officials and embassy staff will skip next week’s Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, which is also called ”Davos in the Desert.”

Last year, then-natural resources minister Jim Carr attended the inaugural edition of the summit.

RELATED: Man linked to Saudi prince at consulate when writer vanished

Saudi Arabia faces intense global pressure following the disappearance and apparent death of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen and U.S. resident who has written critically of the Saudi regime.

Key international figures have announced they’ve cancelled plans to attend the Saudi summit, including top business executives, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, European cabinet ministers, International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim.

Canada’s relationship with Saudi Arabia hit trouble in August, when Riyadh suspended diplomatic ties with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador after Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland criticized the regime on Twitter for its arrest of social activists.

RELATED: Joint inspection planned for missing journalist at Saudi Consulate

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that, during their recent conversation, the Saudi king firmly denied allegations that he or his crown prince had any knowledge of or role in the disappearance of Khashoggi, who was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

— with files from Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Previous story
VPD ordered to co-operate with B.C. police watchdog probe
Next story
Train derailment in Smithers

Just Posted

Cod Gone Wild brings its ‘Celtic fusion’ to Glenwood Hall

Okanagan-based band celebrates release of its newest album The Islander

Million-dollar culture centre donation

Harvey and Corry Tremblay pledge up to $1 million towards Smithers library/gallery project.

Bulkley Valley pot laws

The Interior News reached out to local municipalities to see how they’ll handle cannabis legalization

Record low river levels recorded

Bulkley, Telkwa, Skeena River stations record their lowest historical levels.

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

National Paralympic Team coach sees Dieleman on track

Senior National Paralympic Team coach Vince Mikuska says Quick Paralympian doing well.

Train derailment in Smithers

The cause of the derailment of cars carrying wood pellets is unclear says CN.

Ktimat-Stikine Area B election: Linda Pierre

Director incumbent Linda Pierre

Kitimat-Stikine Area B election: Dean Paranich

Candidate Dean Paranich on his priorities.

Hazelton election: Suzzanna Lemky

Council candidate Suzzanna Lemky on her priorities.

Hazelton election: Jody Tetreau

Council candidate Jody Tetreau on her priorities.

Hazelton election: Julie Maitland

Council candidate Julie Maitland on her priorities.

Hazelton election: Buddy Smith

Council incumbent Buddy Smith on his priorities.

Most Read