TRADE TALKS

Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period

President Trump is imposing 25 and 10 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively

Canada can breathe easier, for now: It’s getting relief from U.S. tariffs for an undetermined period.

U.S. President Donald Trump is signing proclamations hammering global steel and aluminum imports with tariffs of 25 and 10 per cent. They go into effect in 15 days.

Trump is signing the documents at the White House, surrounded by steelworkers.

Only two countries are getting relief: Canada and Mexico.

Speaking in a briefing, a senior administration official says there’s no end date set on the exclusions.

More Coming

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected today
Next story
Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

Just Posted

Northern Health approves CT scanner for Smithers

After plenty of community fundraising, the service is coming to Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

Out of season meat tip leads to more possible charges

A tip to Conservation leads to possible weapons and stolen property charges in Vanderhoof.

‘Better Together’ gallery reception Friday

The March-April exhibition at Smithers Art Gallery is a group exhibition of art and haiku.

Web poll: electoral reform

Did you fill out the Province’s electoral reform questionnaire?

No change to French Immersion enrolment

Also, no set timeline for decision on Houston school closure.

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. woman convicted of counselling tax evasion sentenced to 4.5 years jail

Debbie Anderson the latest from Paradigm Education Group off to jail for teaching debunked scheme

Air Canada union files human rights complaint

It’s alleging “systemic discrimination and harassment”over flight attendant treatment

Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Sources say the prime minister will name Brenda Lucki as the new commissioner of the Mounties

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction (with video)

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Most Read