Prime Minister Justin Trudeau puts on a mask as he listens to Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam speak via video conference during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, Friday, March 12, 2021. Tam says the country is now in the midst of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau puts on a mask as he listens to Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam speak via video conference during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, Friday, March 12, 2021. Tam says the country is now in the midst of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada in 4th wave, top doc says days ahead of expected election call

Tam says vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in Canada are among unvaccinated population.

Canada’s chief public health officer says the country is now in the midst of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Theresa Tam’s assessment follows a troubling surge in new cases over the past two weeks that is being driven by the Delta variant.

It also comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to ask Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament as soon as this weekend.

That would trigger an election campaign, sending federal politicians onto the hustings amid the possibility of new lockdowns.

Tam declined to say whether she would advise against a federal election during a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

But she did say that she expects anyone who is campaigning to follow local public health rules.

Tam says the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in Canada are among unvaccinated parts of the population.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Almost no protection’: B.C. teachers concerned about returning to school as Delta ramps up

Coronavirusfederal election

Previous story
B.C. officials urge caution as third summer heat wave blankets parts of the province
Next story
Canada working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

Just Posted

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako headquarters in Burns Lake. (File photo)
Regional district proposes streamlined bylaw ticket system

B.C. Emergency Health Services members are often the first medical professionals many people see when they’re having the worst day of their lives. (File: Black Press Media)
More paramedics a good start

Vihar construction conduct geotechnical work required for detailed construction design drawings for a proposed cycling trail between Smithers and Telkwa. (Contributed photo)
Feds/province pay for 3.5 km of Smithers to Telkwa trail

Scalawag (aka Teo Saefkow) will support his new EP Runaway with a tour in September with stops in Smithers, Prince Rupert and Terrace. (Publicity photo)
Scalawag (Teo Saefkow) drops new video today