Refugees from Afghanistan and Canadian Citizens board a bus after being processed at Pearson Airport in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021, after arriving indirectly from Afghanistan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Refugees from Afghanistan and Canadian Citizens board a bus after being processed at Pearson Airport in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021, after arriving indirectly from Afghanistan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada helped 145 Afghan refugees flee overland to Pakistan

Alexander Cohen said 2,200 Afghan refugees have resettled in Canada so far, with another 400 in transit

Canada has helped 145 Canadian-bound refugees flee Afghanistan overland to Pakistan.

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says all 145 have Canadian visas and are now being processed in Pakistan and will be on their way to Canada within “days or weeks.”

Alexander Cohen says most of the refugees are Afghans who helped Canada during its military mission to Aghanistan from 2001 to 2014 and who fear retribution now that the Taliban have regained control of the country.

He says their number includes individuals associated with the Malala Foundation, students at the Marefat Girls School and “fixers” who helped Canadian journalists covering the mission.

The overland evacuees are in addition to the 3,700 Canadians, Afghan refugees and other country’s nationals who were airlifted by Canada out of Afghanistan before American troops completed a frenzied withdrawal from the country at the end of August.

On Thursday, 43 Canadians were evacuated on a flight organized by the government of Qatar, the first passenger flight to leave Afghanistan since last month. Ten more were evacuated Friday on another flight bound for Qatar.

Cohen said the government began working with allies and neighbouring countries even before evacuation flights were shut down last month to find new routes for Afghan refugees to flee to safety.

“Thus far, the overland journey to Pakistan has been the most effective way to get people out of Afghanistan,” he said.

Cohen said officials are working with individuals to ensure they have the necessary documents and with allies, including humanitarian groups, that have been helping organize overland convoys of refugees.

Staff at the Canadian High Commission in Islamabad have been beefed up to help process the refugees and are working with the Pakistani government to ensure border officials are ready for their arrival, he said.

“We’re working with refugees to support them while in Pakistan and facilitate onward travel to Canada, and we’ll add resources where necessary,” Cohen said.

“We expect more refugees to leave Afghanistan and come to Canada via Pakistan in the coming days and weeks.”

Cohen said 2,200 Afghan refugees have resettled in Canada so far, with another 400 in transit.

The federal government has promised to continue doing whatever it can to get people out of Aghanistan. It has also pledged to accept at least 20,000 refugees who make it to neighbouring countries.

The Canadian Press

Afghanistan

Previous story
CANADA VOTES 2021: Here are the parties’ plans for leading Canada out of the COVID pandemic

Just Posted

Map showing prevalence of COVID-19 cases by local health area. Dark purple indicates a rate of more than 20 new cases per day per 100,000 population. (BC CDC graphic)
COVID-19 numbers spike in Bulkley Valley

A physician extracts COVID-19 vaccine from a vial. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Smithers MD update: Vaccination is best defence for whole community

Two abandoned vessels became unmoored overnight on Sept. 8 in Port Edward and will be an estimated $2 million to $4 million in remediation costs, Mayor Knut Bjorndal said. (Photo: The Northern View)
Derelict vessels become unmoored in Port Edward harbour and will be more than $2m to remove

Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre on Sept.7, 2021 for the all candidates debate. From left to right: Adeana Young (Green Party, on screen), Jody Craven (PPC), Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Rod Taylor (CHP) and Claire Rattée (CPC). (Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
VIDEO: Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates spar over northwest issues during debate