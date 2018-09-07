Campfire ban rescinded for Skeena Fire Zone, parts of northwest B.C.

As of noon today, Sept. 7, campfires will be allowed again for parts of B.C.’s northwest.

The BC Wildfire Service has lifted campfire bans for the Skeena Fire Zone, which includes Terrace, Thornhill, Kitimat, the Nass Valley and surrounding areas. This also includes the Cassiar Fire Zone and the northern portion of the Bulkley Fire Zone.

Rain and cooler temperatures have reduced the wildfire risk in most parts of the province, so the #BCWildfire Service has rescinded campfire bans in specific regions effective at noon (Pacific Time) on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. More info: https://t.co/LzqN3jmSTO — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 7, 2018

Fires that are no larger than 0.5 metres tall and 0.5 metres wide will be allowed, along with tiki torches, outdoor stoves, fireworks, burn barrels, chimineas, and smokehouses.

The decision was based on the current fire danger rating, which is now between a low to moderate risk level. The news comes after a period of wet and cooler weather over the past week, which has reduced the fire risk.

Campfires are still prohibited across other areas of the Northwest Fire Centre, including the Nadina Fire Zone and the southern portion of the Bulkley Fire Zone.



