Campfire ban rescinded for Skeena Fire Zone, parts of northwest B.C.

BC Wildfire Service lifted the ban as of noon today, Sept. 7

As of noon today, Sept. 7, campfires will be allowed again for parts of B.C.’s northwest.

The BC Wildfire Service has lifted campfire bans for the Skeena Fire Zone, which includes Terrace, Thornhill, Kitimat, the Nass Valley and surrounding areas. This also includes the Cassiar Fire Zone and the northern portion of the Bulkley Fire Zone.

Fires that are no larger than 0.5 metres tall and 0.5 metres wide will be allowed, along with tiki torches, outdoor stoves, fireworks, burn barrels, chimineas, and smokehouses.

The decision was based on the current fire danger rating, which is now between a low to moderate risk level. The news comes after a period of wet and cooler weather over the past week, which has reduced the fire risk.

Campfires are still prohibited across other areas of the Northwest Fire Centre, including the Nadina Fire Zone and the southern portion of the Bulkley Fire Zone.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Military marches into Princeton BC and lends hand to firefighters
Next story
Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17?

Just Posted

Smithers resident reported missing

Jessica Balczer is 18 years old

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

State of emergency, which allows officials to take necessary action to fight fires, started Aug. 15

14 northern B.C. mayors ‘disappointed’ at LNG pipeline challenge

Say they support multi-billion-dollar LNG Canada project

Mama bear and four cubs euthanized in Houston

“We had no choice,” says conservation officer

Murdered B.C. trans woman focus of new documentary

‘My Name Was January’ movie eulogizes ’the life of our group, the social glue’

Canadian military issues guidelines for marijuana

Supervisors will also be given directions on how to recognize whether their troops are high

Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17?

Only 50 per cent of B.C. residents feel province is ready for Cannabis Act – with less faith in feds

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible

Matthew de Grood stabbed five people at a party after hearing what he thought was the voice of the devil

Campfire ban rescinded for Skeena Fire Zone, parts of northwest B.C.

BC Wildfire Service lifted the ban as of noon today, Sept. 7

Military marches into Princeton BC and lends hand to firefighters

“Our job is to be that second line of support.”

Indians drop chief logo for Canada stop in aftermath of controversy

Team didn’t comment, but indicated it’s ‘acknowledging increased sensitivity’ to image in Canada

Vancouver’s Aquilini Group acquires Overwatch League esports franchise

Territory in expansion franchise also covers Seattle and Portland

B.C. rent increase can’t go over 4.5% next year

Provincial formula based on inflation plus 2% increase

Most Read