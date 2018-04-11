Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus, top, en route to Nipawin carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team crashed into a truck Friday night, killing 14 and sending over a dozen more to the hospital. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

The trucking company is shut down as part of standard protocol following a crash

The owner of a trucking company involved in a horrific collision that killed 15 people on the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus says he is sorry.

“I’m just sorry for everything,” Sukhmander Singh told The Canadian Press on Wednesday. “Tough time for everybody.”

RELATED: Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

He said he hasn’t been doing well since one of his trucks was involved in a collision with the hockey team’s bus near Tisdale, Sask., on Friday.

“I don’t have work,” he said. “Everything is shut down now.”

Alberta Transportation said Tuesday it had ordered the company that owns the truck involved in the crash to keep its only other vehicle off the road. The move is standard when a company has been involved in a serious accident, the province said.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason said Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. started operating last fall and hasn’t had any violations or convictions, or been involved in any collisions, until this one.

The Broncos were heading to Nipawin for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game when their bus and a semi truck carrying a load of peat moss crashed at an intersection. There were 29 people on the bus. Fifteen people died and 14 were injured.

RELATED: ‘Heroes to many:’ Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

The driver of the truck survived the crash. RCMP said he was initially detained, but was released and was offered counselling.

The cause of the crash — killing 10 hockey players, their coach, assistant coach, bus driver, play-by-play radio announcer and statistician — is still unknown.

RELATED: Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Saskatchewan RCMP said Wednesday officers were continuing to investigate. They said they have done dozens of interviews and vehicle computer data is being recovered and analyzed. Traffic reconstruction specialists were also working on the investigation.

“Investigations such as this can take significant time. However, we have dedicated the necessary resources to ensure this investigation can be done as expediently as possible,” the Mounties said in a release.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. conductors, engineers with CP Rail authorize strike action
Next story
Fuel spotted where Western Commander sank

Just Posted

Hwy 16 closed at South Hazelton

Downed power lines closed Hwy 16 by South Hazelton.

Opening reception for Totem Reflections and Awakening Spirit Friday

The latest Smithers Art Gallery exhibition reception is April 13.

Smithers runner wins Prince Rupert half marathon

Michael Jordan crosses first at 37th annual Rupert Half Plus 8

Chasing Smoke up for Atlantic Book Award

Aaron Williams’s debut details one of the former Telkwa Ranger’s firefighting seasons in B.C.

Videos from Schnai Day

A pair of videos on one skier who didn’t make it across the water, and a mayor who did.

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

The trucking company is shut down as part of standard protocol following a crash

Fuel spotted where Western Commander sank

The fishing vessel went down on April 9, west of Prince Rupert in Northern B.C.

B.C. first responders to get better mental health support

Labour Minister Harry Bains to introduce legislation adding PTSD as ‘presumptive condition’

Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

The gift is an initiative used as fundraiser for dry grad students

‘Too terrible to be true’: B.C. player almost returned to the Humboldt Broncos

Zach Morey reflects on a pivotal choice he made

‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap

Airport official says dog ran onto runway and forced a flight crew to abort landing attempt

Trudeau looks to turn page on China, India with next foreign trip

Prime Minister sets out on major 10-day tour

Most Read