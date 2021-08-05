A growing memorial, in honour of the 215 residential school children whose remains have been discovered buried near the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., sits outside Calgary City Hall in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Calgary police say they are investigating an arson at the memorial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A growing memorial, in honour of the 215 residential school children whose remains have been discovered buried near the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., sits outside Calgary City Hall in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Calgary police say they are investigating an arson at the memorial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police looking for man after residential school memorial set on fire

Security cameras caught a man who appeared to light the fire just before midnight

Police say they are investigating an arson at a memorial for residential school victims at Calgary City Hall.

Investigators say in a news release security cameras caught a man who appeared to light the fire just before midnight Tuesday.

Photos of the aftermath show damage to the children’s shoes sitting at the site of the memorial and other objects burned to ashes.

Police say it’s too early to say why the memorial was lit on fire, but note the hate crimes unit is helping with the investigation to look for evidence of hate-related motivation.

Calgary police say they are very aware of tensions in the community related to residential schools and recent acts of vandalism and arson.

They say the suspect has short black hair and was wearing a black baseball hat, black backpack, blue jeans, white-soled shoes and a long-sleeved plaid shirt.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. to mark Sept. 30 as day of commemoration for residential school victims, survivors

ArsonIndigenousresidential schools

Previous story
‘Trauma as his shield’: Cuomo’s apology, defence for sexual harassment allegations criticized

Just Posted

Participants register for the 10th Annual Chip Run at the Dairy Queen parking lot July 24. (Facebook photo)
10th annual Chip Run draws record participation

An aerial view of the White Rock Creek wildfire behaviour in the Jimmy Lake area July 26, 2021. Personnel from the Northwest Fire Centre are in the Kamloops area assisting in firefighting efforts. (BC Wildfire Services)
Northwest crews assisting in firefighting efforts around B.C.

CityWest announced further expansion on July 27, this time to Bella Coola in collaboration with Central Coast Communications Society. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
CityWest expansion continues with Central Coast Communication Society

Adam and Mykaela Marshall are moving back to Ontario after two years of Adam being the ministries director for the Salvation Army-Bulkley Valley. (Facebook photo)
Salvation Army shifts personnel in Hazelton and Bulkley Valley