BVSD 54 superintendent responds to video threat

BVSD 54 sent out letter to parents after Smithers RCMP investigated threatening video posted online.

Bulkley Valley School District 54 sent out a letter to concerned parents after Smithers RCMP said they were investigating a threatening video posted online.

Police said the video was not specific in naming individuals, but was threatening to teachers and students in general. RCMP North District media relations also said an arrest was made.

READ: Police investigate threats against students and teachers

The following is the letter provided last week by BVSD 54 superintendent Chris van der Mark:

“On the morning of Friday, March 9th, school and district staff became aware of a worrisome video that had been posted online. While we have been assured there is no specific threat, we do want to share information with you out of an abundance of caution.

“School and district staff worked closely with the RCMP who provided valuable guidance as we ensured the safety of all students and staff in our district.

“The School District does have safety protocols in place. The Community Violence Threat Risk Assessment (VTRA) team which includes police and School District staff, with assistance from the Ministry of Education was immediately activated.

“This protocol determines the level of risk posed, and guides subsequent steps, ensuring school student and staff safety. Through this process it was determined that there was no safety concern existing for students or staff.

“Safety of students and staff is our paramount concern. We appreciate your understanding regarding the sensitivity of the situation. As this is a police investigation, that is all we can share at this time. I do want to assure you, we are taking every precaution from the district to ensure the safety of your child.

“We ask each of you as part of our school community that if you see anything that doesn’t look or feel right that you act immediately and notify the school or authorities.

“We appreciate and would like to acknowledge the school and district team for their work and the rapid response and cooperation of the RCMP in resolving this situation.”

