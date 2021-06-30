The Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Centre is looking for public input on its future direction. (Facebook photo)

The Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Centre is looking for public input on its future direction. (Facebook photo)

BV pool seeks public input on future

Consultants will conduct surveys, interview and assessment of the rec centre for upgrades

The Bulkey Valley Aquatic Centre Management Society (BVACMS) wants public input into the future direction of the Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Centre.

Extensive community consultation in the form of surveys (both online and paper) and through interviews with stakeholders including the board of directors, pool committee, sports associations, the schools, clubs and other local organizations. They also hope to hold a broader public engagement session later in the summer.

“Input from the public, both users and non-users, will help the BVACMS identify current gaps and explore options for additional and or improved services,” the society said in a press release.

The work will be conducted by GDH Solutions, a Recreation, Sport and Facility consultant and Carscadden Stokes McDonald Architects, who will also assess the existing centre’s potential for physical upgrades.

The online survey is available at bvpool.com. Paper surveys can be picked up at the pool.

