The Telkwa BBQ will be a very scaled down event this year without the demolition derby and softball tournament, but the Kinsmen will still be serving the traditional beef on a bun. (File photo)

BV Kinsmen’s plan to host annual BBQ comes together

Kinsmen to serve traditional beef on a bun and keep status of longest-running event in B.C.

The Bulkley Valley Kinsmen’s extremely scaled-down version of the annual Telkwa BBQ will be going ahead.

While a majority of the festivities have been cancelled such as the demo derby and softball tournament, the BBQ portion of the event and the tradition of Beef on a Bun is slated to go ahead.

The Village of Telkwa has offered the club the use of the community hall free of charge to help volunteers manage stringent guidelines and protocols.

“The use of the hall is extremely beneficial the Bulkley Valley Kinsmen because it allows us access to a full food safe kitchen, multiple wash facilities and an indoor space to prepare and package the Beef on a Bun,” said Lisa O’Sullivan.

The beef on a bun will not be sold at the community hall but in a drive-thru style at Race Trac Gas Station in Telkwa and at the Smithers Legion on Sept. 7.

The BBQ is the longest-running event in B.C. and the Kinsmen don’t want to lose that status.

“It started in 1912, this is the 108th year,” said District 5 Kin Governor Lonny Wiebe to Village Council.

“Even during these interesting times with the pandemic, it would be a shame to see the longest-running B.C. event skip a year and end that timeline.”

The club is still looking for a few more volunteers.

“We are looking for a few more people to lend a hand to help lighten the load for our small service group, meat cutters especially,” said O’Sullivan. “We ask that people who are able to help contact us ahead of time so we are able to properly log the required information to meet the requirements of our safety plan.”

The club has outlined several safety precautions such as keeping the attendance at the cooking to a minimum, inviting RCMP to monitor, getting a fire permit, handling food and cash with adherence to food safety regulations and following enhanced cleaning protocols. Masks and hand sanitizer would also be used by everyone involved.

The annual event raises money for the community, but this year organizers are expecting less money to come in.

“We have decreased the cost of beef on a bun to $5 to help minimize the need for cash exchange,” added O’Sullivan. “Therefore, we do fully anticipate a decrease in money raised for the community this year, but due to current circumstances, we are focusing more on maintaining the community tradition and continuation of the 108 years of BBQ Beef for the Bulkley Valley. We look forward to seeing the smiling faces of our local community, even if it’s from a safe distance”

Village of Telkwa Council made it clear at its last council meeting Aug. 18 that they are in favour of the event going ahead.

“The 108th … we have to keep it going, even if we have to stand out there in gowns and masks, we’ll make sure it gets done,” said Mayor Brad Layton.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Telkwa council voted in favour of letting the BV Kinsmen use the Telkwa Community Hall free of charge in order to keep the Telkwa BBQ the longest running event in BC. (File photo)

Previous story
UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
Morice Lake wildfire not currently a threat according to the Northwest Fire Centre

Just Posted

Interior News print edition moves to Thursday

The move is a result of internal changes to press and delivery schedules

Cannabis store application gets council’s blessing

Rural Leaf from Smithers plans to open in Houston Mall

Regional district buys Trout Creek property for public access to Bulkley River

The 33-hectare property 20 kilometres west of Smithers sold for $500,000

Cyclist killed in Hwy 16 collision identified as Smithers Crown prosecutor

Paul Backhouse was 41 years old and leaves behind a 20-month old son

North Coast First Nations call for B.C. border crackdown amidst increased tourism

Request from seven Tsimshian elected leaders comes as sport fishing sector races to recover season

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

NHL playoffs: Pettersson, Toffoli have 3 points apiece as Canucks dump Golden Knights 5-2

Best-of-seven second-round series between Vancouver and Vegas tied at 1-1

UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappropriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Most Read