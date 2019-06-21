The 1977 Piper PA-28 Cherokee aircraft group co-founder Kyle Brown has purchased as a potential means of training people for their Private Pilot’s License. (Bulkley Valley Flying Club photo)

BV Flying Club takes flight

A new club for aspiring pilots in the Bulkley Valley is taking flight.

A new club for aspiring pilots in the Bulkley Valley is taking flight.

Earlier this month the Bulkley Valley Flying Club (BVFC) held its second ever meeting at Smithers airport.

A small group of pilots and flying enthusiasts, both novice and experienced, met to discuss the possibility of a Bulkley Valley group that would provide training for people looking to obtain their Private Pilot’s License (PPL).

The main item up for discussion: a 1977 Piper PA-28 Cherokee aircraft that one of the group’s founders, Kyle Brown, had secured as an aircraft for the group.

At the meeting, interested participants talked numbers, specifically how much it would cost to pitch in for a “share” of the plane and exactly how the logistics of sharing it would work.

As Brown explained, the hope is for at least six people, pilots and those looking to get their private licence alike, to divide the cost of the aircraft and share it among themselves for training and recreational purposes.

He added that, so far, BVFC has three people committed to sharing the cost of the plane and a small handful of trained pilots committed to getting involved with the club.

Brown said he made the purchase despite not having six committed people because the deal was good and the timing seemed right.

“And if we [get] eight?” another individual at the meeting asked.

“Well considering we’ve had three for a month-and-a-half, I’m hoping that six is reasonable,” Brown said with a laugh.

He said the end goal is to get a plane that people looking to get their PPL can log hours in under the supervision of qualified instructors — in this case, current pilots.

“The full intention is to … get a plane for the club, for people with their licences to fly.”

Brown added he is hoping to bring more pilots with the ability to train others into the fold and that as long as they have the appropriate licence they are able to provide training to registered owners of the aircraft looking to log more hours for their license.

He said he encourages anyone who is interested in learning about getting their PPL, but doesn’t know where to start, to check out the group’s Facebook page.

Previous story
Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Just Posted

Bestselling Indigenous author enlightens Smithers audience on the Indian Act

Bob Joseph is the author of 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act

Scheduled roadwork for June 20 – July 17

Some lane closures expected as Town proceeds with maintenance

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Dialog on green new deal for Canada reaches Smithers

Coalition wants Canadian CO2 emissions cut in half by 2030

Construction on new Walnut Park school pushed back to Summer 2020

The project was previously slated to begin this summer.

VIDEO: After 73 years, siblings separated by adoption reunite in B.C

Donna Smith of Abbotsford and Clayton Myers of Williams Lake are glad they met each other

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

‘A very scary situation’: B.C. man returns after three-day disappearance

Lorne Hamer-Jackson’s family was preparing to embark on another search when he returned

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

VIDEO: Footage of rare white orca captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

Teens have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into B.C. boy’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Most Read