Battered Closed sign; Photo by Morf Morford

Business coach hoping to help businesses get through COVID-19

Trevor Bruintjes estimates a third of businesses in town will close their doors during this pandemic.

A local business coach estimates about thirty per cent of businesses in town will close their doors during this public health crisis and may not open them again.

“Can you think about Main Street with one third less business on it because they couldn’t get through COVID?” said Owner of Peaks and Valleys Strategic Business Development Trevor Bruintjes. “All those people who were employed in those business and their personal finances….. a lot of people live pay cheque-to-pay cheque and lots of companies run payroll-to-payroll. There will be financial deaths.”

However, he said there are opportunities that can be found right now.

“Within this is opportunity to spend time working on your business as opposed to working in it everyday,” he said. “Working on strategic planning, working on the systems within your business, working on your HR practices, now is a great time to do that. Before COVID you were too busy. To set yourself up for the best recovery after COVID is important but a lot of people aren’t thinking that way yet.”

Bruintjes added there will be as large of a financial repercussion as health repercussion.

Bruintjes is a member of The Professional Business Coaches of Association of Canada and the non-profit organization is offering a ‘No Charge Covid-19 Strategy Session’ for business owners.

The idea is to help business owners get a grip on the current situation, deal with pandemic planning, address business continuity needs and identify and purse new opportunities that will emerge.

He said that business owners need to think about five things.

“Your employees; yourself; your cash flow; what is plan A, B, C, D, E, F, G, K, because we don’t know what COVID is going to do. And then to get them to start thinking about opportunities of COVID and what is life after COVID.”

Bruintjes added there are numerous business coaches ready and willing to help and people should reach out for a sounding board.

“An owner doesn’t have a lot of people to talk to about what they should do or what they are thinking about. They generally aren’t talking to their employees about stuff because they want to be a strong leader but they could be crumbling inside,” he said.”

Peaks and Valleys Strategic Business Development can be found at pvsbd.ca and The Professional Business Coaches of Association of Canada can be found at pbcacanada.com

CoronavirusSmall Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 update: NATO suspicious of Russian military drills; Cruise ships ordered to stay at sea

Just Posted

School district #54 works on school plan

School district officials and teachers are this week communicating plans to resume… Continue reading

Closures and cancellations in the Bulkley Valley due to COVID-19

Many places and businesses have closed or reduced their hours

UPDATE: Man drowns crossing Skeena River

59-year old Prince Rupert victim pronounced dead at Mills Memorial

Better COVID-19 testing results needed in the north

Former senior Northern Health official also wants work camps shut down

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

World COVID-19 update: NATO suspicious of Russian military drills; Cruise ships ordered to stay at sea

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world for Wednesday, April 1

John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice

B.C.’s first community COVID-19 death was dentist ‘dedicated’ to health: lawyer

Vincent was 64 when he died on March 22 after attending the Pacific Dental Conference

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Surrey’s Christine Williams shares family’s challenges, strengths

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Two arrested after man lies about COVID-19 illness to stay in Victoria Airbnb for free

Victoria Police found stolen goods inside the occupied unit

Most Read