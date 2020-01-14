School bus runs cancelled in Hazelton and Kitwanga areas due to extreme cold, wind

School bus runs have been cancelled in the Kitwanga and Hazelton area as freezing temperatures and high wind chills are forecasted Jan. 15. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Due to the continued extreme cold temperatures and high wind chills forecasted, all school bus runs for the Hazelton and Kitwanga areas will be cancelled on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The decision was made out of concern for the safety of students waiting for buses in the extreme cold weather and high wind chills, states Janet Meyer, acting superintendent of schools for Coast Mountains School District 82, in an email.

Bus runs in the area will continue to be monitored and further determined on a day-by-day basis depending on the weather.

All Hazelton and Kitwanga schools will remain open on Jan. 15 and continue to operate on a regular schedule.

Parents and guardians are advised to contact their school principal if they have any further questions.



