Burns Lake RCMP seek suspect

Police in Burns Lake are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for several offenses, the RCMP said in a press release on Feb. 4.

Gary Alec Junior faces charges of sexual assault, assault, breaking and entering and uttering threats

He has also allegedly resisted a peace officer and failed to comply with a probation order several times.

It is thought Alec Junior might be making semi-regular trips from Burns Lake to Houston and Prince George.

Some people could be helping the suspect avoid the police.

Police have made numerous neighbourhood inquiries, curfew checks and other investigations but have not interacted with Alec Junior since September 2018.

Alex Junior is an Indigenous male, described as being 5-8 tall, 181 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on him, call the Burns Lake RCMP at (250) 692-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.