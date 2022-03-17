Burnaby skincare employee charged with sex assault; clients told to get checked for STIs

Farshad Khojsteh Kashani, 47, is facing two counts of alleged sexual assault with a weapon

A man in Burnaby has been accused of sexually assaulting two women while they were receiving treatment at an alleged unregulated skincare business.

Farshad Khojsteh Kashani, 47, is facing two counts of alleged sexual assault with a weapon in connection to separate incidents at Fab Skin Care in Burnaby.

Police said in a statement that an investigation was launched after a victim first came forward in 2019. In 2021, a second victim reported to police that they had been assaulted, sparking an investigation by RCMP’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offence Unit.

Kashani is under ordered conditions as his case moves through the courts, including being prohibited from performing any form of laser treatments.

Police are urging anyone with information on these incidents or others to come forward.

Meanwhile, Fraser Health is urging anyone who has received high intensity focused ultrasound vaginal tightening services from the same business to be tested for sexually transmitted infections immediately, as well as receive routine screenings for human papillomavirus.

“Fraser Health Public Health was made aware that this business was not providing these services through a registered health professional and was not using appropriate infection control measures while providing these services,” a notice from the health authority reads.

Sexually transmitted infections may also be asymptomatic for long periods of time. As such, a positive test result on screening does not necessarily indicate association with the service performed at this business.

Crime