Smoke rises from an area burned by the Shovel Lake wildfire near Endako, B.C. (Darryl Dyck photo)

Bulkley Valley wildfires show slight improvement

Four members of Smithers Fire and Rescue were sent to Burns Lakes on the weekend.

On Aug 21 Smithers Fire Chief Keith Stecko was deployed to the B.C. Wildfire Service’s Burns Lakes operation centre to assist with the Shovel Lake wildfire.

“Just trying to help out and do my part,” Stecko said of his deployment.

Stecko isn’t sure how long he’ll be deployed but expects to be there for at least 14 days.

Deputy chief Kelly Zacharias will assume Stecko’s duties while he’s gone.

Four more members of Smithers Fire and Rescue were sent to Burns Lakes on the weekend to replace a crew that had been sent previously.

The new crew will also be deployed for 14 days.

An area restriction order went into place for Crown land in the vicinity of the Shovel Lake wildfire on Monday.

The Shovel Lake wildfire is about six kilometres north of Fraser Lake, and about 30 kilometres southwest of Fort St. James and is among the largest burning in the province.

This area restriction is being implemented to protect public safety – due to this wildfire’s behaviour and potential impacts on forest service roads (such as fire-damaged trees and nearby fire activity) – and to avoid interference with firefighting activities the BC Wildfire Service said in a press release.

This order will remain in place until noon on Sept. 15, 2018, or until it is rescinded.

As of the beginning of the week, a fire guard was put in place on the south side of the 912 square kilometre fire.

Officials say the guard will will prevent the fire from moving any further south.

The fire has not progressed any closer to Fort St James or Highway 17 and officials remain hopeful.

Still, an evacuation alert for Fort St. James remains in place.

While the Shovel Lake area restriction order is in effect people are not allowed to remain in or enter the restricted area without prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

travelling to or from his or her principal residence that is not under an evacuation order;

using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

travelling to or from an industrial activity or business location;

travelling through or entering the area as a person acting in an official capacity; or

travelling through or entering the area for an approved purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

It’s not all bad news as a portion of an earlier evacuation order issued has been rescinded.

Previous story
Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
Next story
B.C. cop pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Just Posted

Fall fair parade delights many

2018 Fall fair parade photos

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The court combined into one case nearly two dozen lawsuits calling for the National Energy Board’s review of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.’s project to be overturned

Bulkley Valley wildfires show slight improvement

Four members of Smithers Fire and Rescue were sent to Burns Lakes on the weekend.

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Smithers pipeline challenger receives threats

Says he only wants to make sure governments obey the law

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Village wants province to shoulder wildfire prevention costs

Resolution to be considered by local governments next month

B.C. cop pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Surrey RCMP Constable Dario Devic was arrested after 2016 Creep Catcher sting outside Surrey mall

Police standoff at B.C. rec centre after man claims to have gun

Heavily-armed police in Victoria brought in a negotiator and the suspect eventually surrendered

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear B.C. veterans’ lawsuit on pensions

Decision rejects argument of ‘duty of care’ for disabled veterans

20 years later: Diamonds, jewels, a Picasso and cash still missing after plane crash

The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111. More than five kilograms of diamonds and jewels. A Picasso worth millions. Nearly 50 kilograms in cash.

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole.

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

Canada resumes NAFTA talks as Trump’s Friday deadline looms

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is meeting for the second day with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Most Read