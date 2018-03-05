Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue find another snowmobiler

Two weekends after two snowmobile incidents kept search and rescue busy, another man needed saving.

On March 3 at 11:07 p.m., Smithers RCMP received a report of a missing snowmobiler on Blunt Mountain near Witset.

The 41-year-old male became separated from his friend and failed to return to the community. The temperature was -16 degrees Celsius.

Fortunately, the sledder was experienced and had adequate clothing, some safety gear and a phone. Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue, along with community volunteers on sleds equipped with radios, searched the area and located the missing snowmobiler at approximately 3:30 a.m. on March 4. He was uninjured, but feeling the effects of the cold temperatures.

–Submitted by Smithers RCMP.