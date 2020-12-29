Slack country this winter at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Konrad Scheiber)

Slack country this winter at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Konrad Scheiber)

Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue called out Monday night (Dec 28)

Successful Rescue on Hudson Bay Mountain

Two young skiers, who went out of bounds and found themselves in unfamiliar territory in a gully below the cabin colony area on Hudson Bay Mountain last night were quickly found.

With the help of one of the fathers, the Hudson Bay Mountain Ski Patrol and the Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue (BVSAR) winter response team, the boys were brought out unharmed.

“The two boys did many things right that led to a positive outcome,” the BVSAR Facebook page said.

READ MORE: Snowboarder missing on Shames Mountain found

“For one, they had a communication device and were able to call for help, secondly, when they realized they were lost, they stopped moving, which made them easier to find.”

“They also remained positive and did not panic, and had a backpack that had extra clothes and food in it.”

“These are all important to remember, whether on a ski hill or in the back country to make sure you get home safely.”

The families of the boys were relieved.

“We are so incredibly grateful to everyone who mobilized to find the boys,” said family member Katherine Hcarb.

“Everyone from the 911 dispatch, to the cabin owners, HBM staff who organized so quickly and to the BVSAR who helped them out of the gully, we are so thankful.”

BVSAR also had a reminder for people.

“If you plan on going out of bounds, make sure you have the proper equipment and training to get back safely,” BVSAR said.

READ MORE: Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby
Next story
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Just Posted

Bruce Wilson, left, and Damien Shanoss are wanted by police on numerous charges. Call New Hazelton RCMP 250-842-5244.
New Hazelton police seek help locating fugitives

Bruce Wilson and Damien Shanoss are both wanted on numerous charges

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

The local snowboarder who went missing Dec. 22 has passed away. (Erin Reimer/Facebook)
Missing snowboarder passes away

Was taken to hospital after being found Dec. 23

Smithers Local Health Area (Houston to Witset) records 29 new case of COVID-19 between Dec. 13 and 19. (BC Centre for Disease Control graphic)
Smithers Local Health Area reports 29 new COVID-19 cases between Dec. 13 and 19

New cases bring total to 91 for Houston to Witset since January

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

Moderna vaccines arrive, remote areas a priority

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)
Okanagan mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

Most Read