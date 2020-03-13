Bulkley Valley schools to remain open

Theatre performances and school assemblies will be suspended

Following Spring Break, Bulkley Valley schools will remain open according to the latest COVID-19 update from School District 54 (SD54).

The release states senior administrators participated in a conference call with the deputy minister of education, conveyed the message B.C. public schools will reopen March 23.

The district does note, however, certain precautions will be taken in keeping with directives from B.C.’s medical health officer and the Ministry of Health.

This includes the requirement that SD54 staff and students who travel outside of Canada to stay away from work and school for 14 days upon there return.

The school district will also be observing the ban on group gathering of more than 250 people affecting theatre performances and school assemblies.

“For everyone, please observe the recommendations regarding hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and social distancing in order to keep yourself and those around you safe during these unprecendented time,” the release concludes.



