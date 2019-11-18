Mark Perry and band provided music for the half-time show. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Bulkley Valley Credit Union named Business of the Year

Awards gala sets new attendance record

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union was named Business of the Year at the annual Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Community and Business Awards gala Nov. 16.

The other top award, Business Person of the Year went to Avi Ranjan, owner of Subway.

The gala itself was a record breaking night for the chamber.

The event, dubbed the “Blue Carpet Gala” saw more people attend than ever before and the chamber received more nominations for awards than they ever have.

Chamber manager Sheena Miller was happy with how the evening turned out and pleasantly surprised with how many younger faces were in attendance. She said more than 200 people showed up. Last year, 140 attended.

“The gala has never seen more than 150 people before,” she said.

Chamber board President Greg Wacholtz said they also had a record number of nominations. There were more than 100 hundred nominations and Wacholtz said it was very difficult for the chamber to narrow it down.

Aside from the awards, the evening also featured silent and live auctions, a halftime show with Mark Perry and band, prizes for best dressed and best dance moves and the evening ended with a DJ Dance and glow stick party.

There were 12 awards presented and three special awards.

The Major Contributor to Arts and Culture went to Dolly Alfred for her Witsuwit’en Wednesday, a Facebook page dedicated to the revitalization of the Witsuwit’en language. Every week she shares a word and its translation from her traditional language.

“I’m excited, bubbly and so overwhelmed,” Alfred said after winning the award. “When they called my name, it took a second for it to sink in. I started doing this for people who are away from Witset, for them to carry on the language and other people who want to learn the language. I do it for everyone.”

The Young Entrepreneur of the Year was handed to Jennah Gainer of Telly’s Grill. She co-owns the restaurant with her husband and runs the front end.

Gainer said she was very humbled to win.

“Everyday motivates you to do things differently, you learn so much dealing with different people and customers and having your staff, it is a constant learning experience,” she said. “We’ve been open for two years and you can just hope to get better all the time.”

Home-based Business of the Year went to Rustica Wood Fired Bakery; Bulkley Valley Bright Beginnings picked up Family Friendly Business of the Year; the Environmental Business of the Year was awarded to Nature’s Pantry; Mark deHoog was named Citizen/Volunteer of the Year; Public Service Excellence was given to Smithers Fire Rescue; Tourism Excellence was presented to Smithers Brewing Company; Customer Service Excellence for an Individual was given to Duane de Vries of Bulkley Valley Credit Union; and Customer Service Excellence for a business was given to Bulkley Valley Wholesale.

 

The crowd dances to Mark Perry and band during a break in the awards ceremony. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Grant Harris of the Interior News presents the award for Best Business of the Year to Bulkley Valley Credit Union. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Chamber board member Brian Atherton dances with his wife, Carla Atherton who was nominated for Home Based Business of the Year for her yoga studio. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Previous story
Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Just Posted

Bulkley Valley Credit Union named Business of the Year

Awards gala sets new attendance record

Hazelton aces their way to gold at Grade 8 girls volleyball zones

Smithers schools grab silver and bronze at Prince Rupert Middle School tournament

William Griffin arrested in Houston homicide

RCMP have now arrested William Griffin, the man wanted in connection to… Continue reading

B.C. municipality wants ALC to reconsider their decision in regard to pipeline work camp

The ALC had rejected the construction of the Coastal GasLink work camp behind the Vanderhoof airport in October

Family of Terrace man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Most Read