The farmhouse in Glentanna where the founding meeting of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union took place on April 14, 1941. (BV Museum archive)

The farmhouse in Glentanna where the founding meeting of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union took place on April 14, 1941. (BV Museum archive)

Bulkley Valley Credit Union announces finalists for legacy project donation

Community can vote for one of the three finalists from each area

The Bulkley Valley Hospital Foundation, Cycle 16 and the Witsuwit’en Language and Culture Society (WLCS) are the Smithers finalists for Bulkley Valley Credit Union’s 80th anniversary Legacy Project Program.

Earlier in May, BVCU announced it would be donating a total of $80,000 with $20,000 going to each of its branches.

The hospital foundation intends to use the $20,000 to buy defibrillators for the ER and OR departments.

The WLCS would put the money toward completing its Witsuwit’en Dictionary, a key component in the revitalization of the language.

Cycle 16 did not say how it would spend the money, but the project will eventually link Smithers and Telkwa via a bicycle path setback nine metres from the highway.

Community members can vote for their favourite project by visiting the BVCU website.

In the Hazeltons, the Gitxsan Arbor and Totem Pole Raising project, Hazelton Cross Country Ski Society and Kispiox Valley Community Play Area are vying for the funds.

The arbor and totem pole project is intended to enhance the entrance to the ‘Ksan Historical Village.

The ski society would put the money toward upgrading existing trails.

The Kispiox project is hoping to purchase equipment for a playground planned for the community centre.

The Houston branch’s finalists are Houston Mountain Bike Association, Houston Search and Rescue (SAR) and Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club.

As a legacy project for the Houston Mountain Bike Association (HMBA), the idea is to add a Skills Park, covered Picnic area, more trailhead and equipment storage.

The Family Centre is already currently used for HMBA gatherings including the AGM, riding lessons and work bees and in the future it would be used for winter gatherings including school snowshoe groups, snowshoe clinics and back-country access parking.

Houston SAR is hoping to purchase a 4-wheel drive rescue truck to move people and and equipment during SAR tasks and on training exercises.

Morice Mountain Nordic Ski club is hoping to do some trail and Silverthorne Lake upgrades. The intention is to transform the trail to increase the longevity of the skiing season and with improved trails, they could be used year round.

The club believes that this, along with the Silverthorne lake upgrades and other all season upgrades for the snow shoe trail will make this a legacy project.

For the Lakes District branch, the Burns Lake Public library, The Lakes District Film Appreciation Society and the Rotary Club of Burns Lake have been shortlisted.

Voting is open until 5 p.m. on June 30 and voters can vote daily and don’t need to be members of the BVCU.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Previous story
Online resource blends B.C.-Alberta’s Indigenous languages, art and culture
Next story
Camper the dog found safe after fleeing violent van attack in Victoria

Just Posted

President of the Tahltan Central Government, Chad Norman Day, surveys Tahltan territory by helicopter in this July 2019 handout photo. The Tahltan Nation and the British Columbia government have struck what officials say is a historic agreement for shared decision-making for the nation’s territory in northwestern B.C., a hot spot for mineral exploration. Day says the deal shows they are “getting closer and closer to a true nation-to-nation relationship.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Tahltan Central Government
Tahltan Nation, B.C. government sign agreement for shared decision-making

Deal commits the province and the northwest B.C. nation to developing a land-use plan

Tahltan First Nation wildlife guardian, Jarett Quock, above and below right, was awarded the Outstanding Individual Leadership Award by the Indigenous Leadership Initiative on June 3. (Photos courtesy Adam Amir)
Tahltan wildlife guardian receives outstanding leadership award

Jarett Quock’s contributions were recognised by the Indigenous Leadership Initiative

Taylor Bachrach, NDP MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley addresses Parliament on June 7, in call for the federal government to stop fighting Indigenous children in court and to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action. (Image: supplied from Facebook)
NDP motion calling for immediate reconciliation action passes

Skeena-Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach addresses federal Parliament

The farmhouse in Glentanna where the founding meeting of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union took place on April 14, 1941. (BV Museum archive)
Bulkley Valley Credit Union announces finalists for legacy project donation

Community can vote for one of the three finalists from each area

“Our language and hence our ability to communicate is being distorted and impeded by the use of COVID catchphrases,” writes Dave Carter. Photo: Brett Jordan on Unsplash
COVID catchphrases impede our communication

(double-click to edit)

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., center left, reaches over to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., joined by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus as they celebrate the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act that creates a new federal holiday to commemorate June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people after the Civil War, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 17, 2021. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

New American stat marks the nation’s end of slavery

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Athena and Venus, ready to ride. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
Goggling double-dog motorcycle sidecar brings smiles to B.C. commuters

Athena and Venus are all teeth and smiles from their Harley-Davidson sidecar

Kimberly Bussiere and other laid-off employees of Casino Nanaimo have launched a class-action lawsuit against the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
B.C. casino workers laid off during pandemic launch class-action lawsuit

Notice of civil claim filed in Supreme Court of B.C. in Nanaimo against Great Canadian Gaming

A Photo from Sept. 2020, when First Nations and wild salmon advocates took to the streets in Campbell River to protest against open-pen fish farms in B.C.’s waters. On Dec. 17, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan announced her decision to phase out 19 fish farms from Discovery Islands. Cermaq’s application to extend leases and transfer smolts was denied. (Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror)
Feds deny B.C.’s Discovery Island fish farm application to restock

Transfer of 1.5 million juvenile salmon, licence extension denied as farms phased out

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: No cohorts as B.C. schools expected to return to ‘near normal’ this fall

Guidance on masking to come at a later date

John Kromhoff with some of the many birthday cards he received from ‘pretty near every place in the world’ after the family of the Langley centenarian let it be known that he wasn’t expecting many cards for his 100th birthday. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Cards from all over the world flood in for B.C. man’s 100th birthday

An online invitation by his family produced a flood of cards to mark his 100th birthday

FILE – Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a shot at a vaccine clinic for the homeless in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
B.C. scientists to study effectiveness of COVID vaccines in people with HIV

People living with HIV often require higher doses of other vaccines

Most Read