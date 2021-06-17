Bulkley Valley club to host pickleball workshop June 26 in Telkwa

There is room for 16 participants and 50 spectators at Joseph F. Dockrill Memorial Rink

The Bulkley Valley Pickleball Club will host an introductory workshop on June 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

In May, the club painted pickleball lines at the Joseph F. Dockrill Memorial rink.

Pickleball, a racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis, is one of the fastest-growing sports in North America, and the Village is eager to promote its uptake in the community.

“The Village of Telkwa is happy to have an additional, outdoor recreational activity in our community and has purchased two pickleball nets for members of the Club to use,” a press release stated.

The Village said the workshop will be limited to 16 participants and 50 spectators according to the phase 2 regulations of B.C.’s restart plan, which was scheduled to come into effect June 15.

Registration is required. Participants must be 15 years of age or older. Paddles and balls will be provided.

The Village is also encouraging people to join the local club which also includes membership in the Canadian Pickleball Association for $25.