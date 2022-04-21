Bulkley Valley Christian School Litter-a-thon will see Highway 16 receive a much needed spring clean up.

Students to clean up litter along Highway 16.

Students from Bulkley Valley Christian School picked up litter last year along Highway 16 between Smithers and Telkwa. The annual event sees tonnes of garbage cleaned up.

On Tuesday, April 26, the Highway 16 corridor between Telkwa and Evelyn will receive a much-needed face lift when Bulkley Valley Christian School (BVCS) students step into their annual full-day Litter-a-thon highway clean up.

Armed with gloves, bags, and sunshine (hopefully), students in Grades 8 through 12 will spread out across both sides of the Highway 16 corridor, collecting and bagging the winter’s highway litter.

The students’ efforts to clean up the highway have been much appreciated by Bulkley Valley residents for more than thirty years.

For the students of BVCS, it’s an expression of community and environmental care, and an important student fundraising opportunity.

READ MORE: Bulkley Valley Christian School students clean a winter’s worth of road trash over 35 kilometres.

This event is a fundraiser for student school accounts. With these accounts, students are able to cover their fees for school-based activities and program fees (for example athletic team fees, field trip costs and more).

Students have been going to local businesses, families and community members for sponsorships. BVCS students are deeply grateful for the amazing support of the community and sponsors each year.

Through an encompassing safety plan that is shared with and involves other agencies, this event prioritizes student safety.

BVCS is grateful to have the involvement of Dawson Road Maintenance and the Smithers RCMP.

Travellers need to exercise additional caution while driving Highway 16 on Tuesday, April 26.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter