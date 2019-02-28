Fine particulates in wood smoke can cause a range of health issues. (Contributed photo)

Bulkley Valley air quality advisory

Smithers and Houston ban wood stove use during advisories if they aren’t primary heat source.

A special air quality statement is in effect for the Smithers and Houston areas.

The federal Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with Northern Health has issued the advisory because of high concentrations of fine particulate matter. This advisory is in effect until further notice.

Smithers and Houston have bylaws prohibiting use of wood stoves that are not primary heat sources during air quality advisories.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air conditioned spaces helps to reduce fine particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

For more information on current air quality, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air. Visit airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

