High Bulkley River in Telkwa just over two weeks ago. (Eric Becker photo)

Bulkley River still dangerous

The Bulkley River has been downgraded to high streamflow advisory, and people are asked to stay off.

The flood watch advisory issued by the River Forecast Centre for the Bulkley River including tributaries around Houston, Smithers and adjacent areas including Burns Lake has been downgraded to a high streamflow advisory.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) reminded in its notice that during increased river flow situations, it is difficult to predict if and where flooding will occur. Therefore, the Regional District is requesting the public to refrain from recreating on or near the Bulkley River including small streams and tributaries.

Boaters are asked to reduce speed and avoid creating waves which can damage the shoreline and private property during periods of high water.

If you live in an area that may be subject to flooding, the RDBN asks you to consider the following:

    •  Prepare an emergency kit for each family member with enough supplies for up to one week
    •  Move property that can be damaged by flood waters to higher ground
    •  Pay attention to local media for flood or emergency information
    •  Be aware of the potential of erosion and unstable banks
    •  Exercise caution while recreating around fast flowing rivers and tributaries
    •  Make a plan for pets and livestock.

For further flood proofing information go to https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc/know-the-risks/floods . People can check the BC River Forecast Centre website (http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca) for up to date information regarding river advisories.

If flooding occurs, situation updates will be posted on the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako website rdbn.bc.ca or its Facebook page BulkleyNechakoEmergencyInfo.

If you require sand or sandbags to protect your primary dwelling at imminent risk of flooding, contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or rdbn.bc.ca, Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

After hours non-medical or RCMP emergencies should be directed to 1-800-663-3456.

Previous story
Missing teen reported sighted
Next story
New 2-storey school for Smithers

Just Posted

Gitksan dictionary goes mobile

New app puts Gitxsan’s language in people’s pockets.

Victim wants women to come forward

Reporting sex assaults helps police track down criminals.

Bulkley River still dangerous

The Bulkley River has been downgraded to high streamflow advisory, and people are asked to stay off.

Missing teen reported sighted

Colten Fleury has been missing three weeks and has been spotted in New Hazelton and Prince Rupert.

New 2-storey school for Smithers

VIDEO: Education Minister Rob Fleming announces $28.5-million replacement of Walnut Park Elementary.

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

DeMar DeRozan is hosting a four-day camp for players aged 6-16 at the University of Victoria

Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Canucks sign top prospect Elias Pettersson to entry-level deal

Slick centre drafted No. 5 overall in 2017 NHL draft

Most Read