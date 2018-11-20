Bulkley-Nechako District gets new Chairperson, Board of Directors

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) on Nov. 15 elected a new chairperson and board of directors at the RDBN office in Burns Lake. Standing (left to right) are Burns Lake Mayor Dolores Funk, Director Mark Parker, RDBN Chairperson and Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen, Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton, Directors Micheal Riis-Christianson, Mark Fisher and Clint Lambert, Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach, Shane Brienen, Sarrah Storey, Tom Greenaway, Linda McGuire, Jerry Peterson and Beverly Playfair. Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen was elected as the new chair. He replaces Bill Miller, who was chairperson of the RDBN since 2011. Blair McBride photo

