Bulkley-Nechako agriculture ‘hardest hit’ by wildfires

The Bulkley-Nechako and Cariboo regions have been hit the hardest by wildfires in terms of agriculture, according to BC agriculture minisster Lana Popham.

“Right now we see the numbers of about 2,000 head of cattle [in B.C.] that have been relocated … We’ve got about 13,000 livestock that are in areas under evacuation orders or alerts … Last year, at the height of the worst part of the fire season, we had about 35,000 livestock on the loose,” she said.

“As far as how many have been lost or injured, we don’t have a way of knowing that at this time. I have had reports anecdotally of about a dozen, maybe a couple dozen cattle that have been killed by the fire.”

According to Popham, 250 producers are currently being affected by evacuation orders and alerts. She wants B.C. farmers and ranchers to know “we’re doing everything that we can.”

“When the fires are out the job isn’t done from the side of our ministry. So our commitment is going to be there even when the fires are out, and we will help them with recovery. I have established since last year a very good working relationship with the [federal] Minister of Agriculture Mr. [Lawrence] MacAulay. He was able to assist us with some financial assistance last year … I feel very confident that he understands the needs that we may have.”

Maj. Jeff Allen of the Canadian Armed Forces announced that a Griffon helicopter is among the aircraft operating out of Smithers under the control of an air task force sent from Bagotville, Quebec.

Other aircraft include a Sea King helicopter and a Hercules transport.

These aircraft are being used to transport firefighting personnel and equipment, support medical evacuations and move people in remote communities out of harm’s way.

“[The] Canadian Armed Forces have expanded their commitment of personnel and resources to include an additional rotary wing asset … and a second land task force company supporting the mop-up operations in the Okanagan region. These additions bring our total number of Canadian Armed Forces personnel to just over 400 supporting the situation here in British Columbia,” said Ward.

B.C. Wildfire Service information officer Ryan Turcot offered an update on the current overall wildfire situation as of Aug. 22.

“We’re currently responding to 563 active wildfires, and this does include 16 new fires that started [Aug. 21]. Since April 1 of this year there have been 1,937 wildfires that collectively have burned 629,000 hectares of land. B.C. Wildfire Service costs to date, since April 1, are estimated to be at about $282.6 million,” Turcot said.

He added that 3,738 personnel are engaged, 782 of which come from out of province, and 239 aircraft are currently supporting ground crews.

He said the weather will begin to shift away from the static conditions of the last few weeks.

“Temperatures will start to trend downwards … ranging from mid-teens to low 20s in the north, and mid-to-high 20s in the south. We are just expecting a narrow band of lightning bringing a small risk of lightning to areas throughout the Prince George fire centre … The precipitation that we’re going to see for the rest of this work week will likely be relatively patchy … however, looking ahead to the extended forecast, we are expecting more unstable conditions over the weekend … We may begin to see some more significant precipitation on Sunday [Aug. 26], mostly confined to the southern interior. Basically, looking ahead a bit further, most areas of B.C. can expect to see some precipitation between tomorrow and Sunday, although there is an area within central B.C. that might dodge this precipitation.”

Chris Duffy, executive director of Emergency Management B.C. , encourages people to return home as evacuation orders are rescinded.

“There are 17 reception centres open around the province … currently, we have 37 evacuation orders affecting 2,460 properties and approximately 4,920 people. There are 51 evacuation alerts affecting 11,470 properties and about 22,940 people … A number of other new alerts and orders were issued across the province … I would implore people who are not on evacuation order, if you were previously evacuated and are now cleared to return home, to do that. Go home and create that space for host communities to accommodate people who really need that support, people who are under evacuation order and can’t go home.”

More than 600 police officers and civilian employees from the RCMP have been mobilized and deployed to various communities, said B.C. RCMP communications director Dawn Roberts.

“They’re primarily being shifted to work 24/7, with most common deployment being around seven days … We’re also being very flexible and re-positioning resources based on current or expected fire. I referenced the rotation because some community members have raised concerns when they hear about RCMP officers leaving. Those officers have often just completed their week-long rotation and others are coming in to replace them, or they were in the communities in order to help us remove our exhibits and files from some of our detachments … as part of our evacuation plan,” Roberts said.

She added that 48 members of the Alberta RCMP have joined them, and that they are working closely with their colleagues in the Yukon.

“We continue to provide roving patrols in those areas that have been evacuated in addition to having checkpoints, and we have no confirmed reports of any thefts or break-and-enters involving properties.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry assures the public that wildfire smoke will not have any long-term effects on health, but encourages people to remain indoors and stay hydrated.

“We have seen comparisons to cities like Beijing and Delhi, but air pollution is caused by vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions and has other components to it that are also harmful to human health.”

“Smoky air makes it harder for your lungs to get oxygen into your blood, and that’s what leads to that feeling of shortness of breath. It can also lead to irritation, and that causes an immune response, and can lead to inflammation in other parts of your body. Even normally healthy, active people can have symptoms during wildfire smoke exposure … eye irritation, runny nose, sore throat, cough, coughing up phlegm, wheezy breathing, headaches, and feeling lightheaded sometimes. That can generally be managed by taking things easy,” she said.

People with more severe symptoms (severe cough, chest pains, heart palpitations) and/or underlying chronic illnesses that are exacerbated by the smoke should seek immediate medical attention.

Stress, she added, is also a valid health concern.

“We know from last year that it leads to anxiety and depression, and there are people available for you to talk to at the ESS centres. You can call 811. Look out for your neighbours, look out for your friends.”