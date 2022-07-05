Brucejack mine wins award for its safety practices

Brucejack Mine in northwest B.C. won an award for its safety practices in underground mining.

The mine was presented the John T. Ryan Regional Safety Trophy in the Underground Metal Mine category for British Columbia and Yukon for its safety record in 2021.

The award is presented to operations that have achieved the lowest reportable injury rate among the region’s underground metal mines and the British Columbia large underground mines award is presented to operations with more 240,000 worker hours ( with one-third of it underground ) and possesses the lowest injury-frequency rate during the calendar year.

Newcrest mining, the parent company that acquired Brucejack mines in a $3.5 billion deal last year, said the award is a testament to the efforts taken by them in reducing injuries and health impacts.

“We are extremely proud of every single employee and contractor at Brucejack, each of whom made a significant contribution to improving our safety performance,” said chief operating officer, Craig Jones in a statement.

“These recognitions demonstrate the strength of our safety-oriented culture and the courage from everyone working at Brucejack to genuinely care for each other by actively identifying and managing risks in our workplace that have the potential to cause harm,” added Jones.

In the same statement, the company also acknowledged people who have been victims of workplace injuries and said it will continue to improve standards.

As part of these improvements, Newcrest said it will implement a new safety program, NewSafe, later this year.