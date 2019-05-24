Bruce at Sunday service at Smithers United Church (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Bruce, the saintly St. Bernard

It gives a whole new meaning to “Saint Bernard”.

It gives a whole new meaning to Saint Bernard.

If you’re a member at Smithers United Church, you’re likely familiar with a four-legged follower that’s been present at Sunday service.

Twenty one-month old Bruce the St. Bernard has become an unlikely-yet-welcomed weekly feature at Smithers United Church since the first time his owner Ian Lawson (who also plays the church piano) decided to bring him to service around a year ago.

Lawson does cross-country skiing on the weekends (something that Bruce tags along for).

He said he first brought Bruce to service to try and make it easier to hit the trails right away afterwards.

“I was worried [about] bringing a dog to church but everyone liked [him], so I brought him the next week and then I let him loose.”

From there, Bruce became a regular fixture at the church — a bit of an unconventional spot for a 150-pound St. Bernard, but Lawson said he seems to be fitting in just fine.

“We really have noticed he will go to people that are sad or just need to have a loving presence,” he said, giving the example of someone who knew one of the individuals who died in the May 4 Cessna crash north of Smithers.

“He was here and Bruce hung around him — he just stayed beside him.”

According to congregation member Roberta Buchholz, over the past months Bruce has become a staple of the steeple, which was founded in 1925.

“Walking into church and seeing Bruce sitting by the organ with Ian brings an instant smile to faces,” said Buchholz.

She adds that Bruce will wander across the church during service saying hello to people, adding that he constantly seems to know who needs a helping paw.

As for Lawson, he feels we could all learn a little bit from Bruce.

“It makes a difference to have a creature that’s not worried about anything… he had breakfast and he’s with people — what [has he] got to worry about?”

What’s more, Lawson says the gospel of Bruce has spread beyond the parish, recounting a time he went to Hazelton as a special guest to the service.

Not wanting to impose on anyone who wouldn’t be open to sharing mass with a Mastiff, he left his furry counterpart at home.

“They asked why didn’t I bring Bruce? I’d never brought him [but] they knew,” he said with a laugh.

Call it paws and effect.

 

Bruce at Sunday service at Smithers United Church (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Previous story
MAY 23: the first of 1,200 trailers start arriving
Next story
B.C. man who fell off cliff returns there to rescue eagle from vulture attack

Just Posted

Woman struck by vehicle at Hwy 16 and Main

RCMP say they don’t yet have a status update on the individual’s condition

Fire ban back in effect for Northwest Fire Centre region

Starting May 24, both Category 2 and Category 3 prohibitions will be in place

Convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams to return to B.C. court in July

Catherine Adams is under a 20-year ban on owning animals, from a 2015 sentence in Smithers

Share the road goes both ways

Bad cycling is a hazard to both cyclists and drivers

Alfred sentenced to nine months for sexual interference

Defence says its time to stop jailing Indigenous people

Fashion Fridays: What to remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Court to rule on B.C.’s pipeline permit law in crucial case for Trans Mountain

A panel of B.C. Court of Appeal judges has been mulling B.C.’s constitutional reference cas

Theresa May to quit as party leader June 7, sparking race for new PM

The new Conservative leader will become prime minister without the need for a general election

B.C. man who fell off cliff returns there to rescue eagle from vulture attack

Nanaimo’s James Farkas, who broke his hip in a fall, saves eagle on same beach months later

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Most Read