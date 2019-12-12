‘British Columbians are paying too much’: Eby directs ICBC to delay rate application

Attorney General David Eby calls for delay in order to see how two reforms play out

The provincial government is putting the brakes on increasing insurance rates further for drivers – for now.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby said in a statement issued Thursday that the government has directed ICBC to delay its annual rate application – which is typically sent to the B.C. Utilities Commission at the end of each year – until February.

“Instead, we will wait until that work is complete to ensure any rate changes are based on the actual costs anticipated in the year ahead,” Eby said.

The utilities commission approved a 6.3 per cent increase to basic insurance in April.

The province is expected to roll out two sets of planned reforms in early 2020, as part of its ongoing efforts to reverse the auto insurer’s financial woes.

That includes responding to a recent court decision that struck down the government’s move to limit expert reports and testimonies during injury lawsuits, as well as reforms to the tort system that currently dictates compensation for minor injuries.

“British Columbians are paying too much for car insurance,” Eby said. “We have much work ahead to get these costs down for families.”

