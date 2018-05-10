Coast Mountains School District staff watch a short video clip about the school district’s goal of ongoing reconciliation at the start of their most recent board meeting. (Jackie Lieuwen photo)

Briefs: Coast Mountains School District

Budget, playgrounds, and Hazelton Secondary principal all discussed recently

Projected 2018-19 Budget

The Coast Mountains School District projected operational funding for next school year (2018-19) is just over $48.4 million, similar to this year’s $48.2 million budget (2017-18). Provincial funding is based on projected enrolment, which was 4,111 full-time equivalent (FTE) students this year, and 4,173 FTE students next year.

Playground equipment

The province announced a new Playground Equipment Funding program which will start next year. Each school district submitted three priority projects, and the top three asks for this district include replacement playgrounds at Kildala Elementary School in Kitimat, Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary in Hazelton, and Thornhill Elementary in Terrace. Staff clarified at their meeting that the hopes for Kildala is to replace the old wooden structure at the front, not the recently upgraded equipment that parents fund raised for.

Hazelton principal hired for next year

A new principal, Vincent Dikaitis, was hired for Hazelton Secondary School next fall. Currently in the Northwest Territories, Dikaitis is the principal at Chief T’Selehye School in Fort Good Hope. With experience in B.C., Alberta and Northwest Territories, he has spent 20 years working with youth and adults as a counselor, family facilitator, wilderness counselor, high school/junior high teacher, university instructor, principal and director of education, according to a CMSD press release. He has also worked in Hazelton before as a program coordinator and family facilitator for the Gitxsan First Nations Child and Family Services.

 


jackie@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Sex assault charge dismissed for former political candidate known for crazy video
Next story
Residential school victims lose document fight; court sides with Ottawa

Just Posted

Bulkley River flood warning

A flood warning has been issued as the Bulkley River floods its banks.

Briefs: Coast Mountains School District

Budget, playgrounds, and Hazelton Secondary principal all discussed recently

Rising water closes Perimeter Trail

VIDEO: A special weather statement issued as Bulkley and streams test riverbanks.

Sweeping salmon closures for recreational fishing

Zero retention of chinook on Skeena River and Nass River effective immediately for sport fishers

Gitanyow hereditary chiefs appeal moose decision

Broad implications for treaty process in B.C.

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

DFO director says an announcement on restrictions for salmon in marine areas expected early June

161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

Coroners service says first three months of 2018 show no sign of crisis letting up

Flexible hours as mothers re-enter workforce could ease wage gap: UBC study

Research says choosing their own hours, working from home could help reduce ‘motherhood pay gap’

Hawaii volcano park to close amid explosion concerns

Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater

Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads

Bell Canada, National Football League appeal CRTC ruling that exempted American ads on Canadian TVs

Residential school victims lose document fight; court sides with Ottawa

More than 60 lawsuits filed by 154 Indigenous children over the physical and sexual abuse

B.C. to work with emergency alert operator after test fails to reach all

Not everyone with a compatible phone that was on an LTE network received the alert

EDITORIAL: Food fight breaks out in B.C. Legislature

Private members bill would eliminate $61-a-day per diem for local MLA’s in Greater Victoria

Most Read