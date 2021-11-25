Shots fired at RCMP detachment in Vanderhoof on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Screenshot)

Shots fired at RCMP detachment in Vanderhoof on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Screenshot)

BREAKING: Vanderhoof on lockdown due to active shooter

Vanderhoof is under a city-wide lockdown due to an active shooter who shot at the RCMP detachment Thursday.

Those in Vanderhoof area are being asked to stay inside and shelter, lock doors and refrain from leaving their home and business at this time.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

WL McLeod Elementary and Nechako Valley Secondary School are on lockdown until further notice, school officials have confirmed.

According to one witness, shortly after 12:15 p.m., a man could be seen walking up to the detachment carrying a long gun before shots could be heard.

Police believe the lone male suspect is driving a white Ford pick-up truck with an extended cab. Anyone who sees the suspect or his vehicle is asked to not approach and call 911 immediately.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway 1 to reopen in Fraser Valley at 2 p.m. Thursday

Just Posted

Jennifer Lopez posted to Instagram that she is finished her part of filming in Smithers. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez wraps up filming in Smithers

The Kitwanga ambulance station is now in a former and inadequate forest service building. (Photo courtesy Kitwanga Community Association) Kitwanga and area residents want to construct an emergency services building to replace an older structure now housing the community’s ambulance. (Photo courtesy Kitwanga Community Association)
Kitwanga continues campaign to build emergency services building

The cargo vessel MSC Altaire broke free of its mooring and ran aground in the Prince Rupert Harbour on Nov. 24. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Cargo vessel runs aground in Prince Rupert Harbour

Sleydo’ (Molly Wickham) relays a video message after being released on Nov. 23. ( Gidimt’en Checkpoint/Facebook)
All arrested CGL pipeline opponents released with conditions